“It will be a pretty fresh-looking forward pack.”

In addition, six backs were unavailable to attend Tuesday’s training session, with Hamlin already looking at a re-jig due to the injury to second-five Timoci (Jim) Seruwalu.

A former NZ Heartland XV representative, who could potentially reach 50 first-class games for Whanganui this Heartland campaign, Seruwalu was hurt in his 42nd match for the union against Hawke’s Bay.

Hamlin said he attended the training camp but still cannot get into a full run, having a doctor’s appointment on Thursday, and the hope is Seruwalu can make the opening Heartland fixture.

“We have to make sure he’s fit enough, not just getting over injury.”

As a result, 2023 squad member Josaia Bogileka, who had just put his hand up to join the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV, will join the squad for this game at least as cover.

Winger Lafo Takiari Ah Ching will be a “maybe” as he continues to recover from his knee injury from the Manawatū B game.

Up front, the side remains without prop Raymond Salu, player of the match in the Tasman Tanning Premier final, who has been bothered by a leg infection for much of the season.

“It’s just getting people to training and into that mode,” said Hamlin.

“Meeting the standards and doing what they’re asked.”

Having now led the team for the shield match and had oversight at the previous weekend’s training camp, captain Jamie Hughes is settling into his role.

“He’s comfortable, although nothing fazes Jamie, to be fair,” said Hamlin.

Hughes will remember how tough playing a Centurions side can be – he suffered a concussion in their last meeting at Cooks Gardens in 2022, which was a 29-19 win to the visitors.

Last year, Whanganui travelled to Porirua to meet the Centurions and had a 33-17 defeat.

The Wellington Rugby Football Union and the Centurions club – an invitational group like the Barbarians – announced a 29-man squad last week to prepare for a six-match campaign which starts against Whanganui.

“I imagine with the next port of call being for Wellington [Lions] squad, they will all be pretty handy,” said Hamlin.

Kickoff is at the earlier time of 1pm.

The potential Whanganui squad is:

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia, Keightley Watson, Kamipeli Latu, Kereti Tamou, Joseph Cowley, Alesana Tofa, Joe Edwards, Peter Travis Hay-Horton, Matt Ashworth, Ngapuke Patea, Douglas Horrocks, Jamie Hughes (c), Josefa Kubunavanua, Luke Whale, Beau Walker, Joseph Abernethy.

Backs: Eben Claassen, Kahl Elers-Green, Dane Whale, Ethan Robinson, Cyrus Tasi, Mitai Hemi, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Lafo Takiari Ah Ching, Faleseu Tauailoto, Peceli Malanicagi, Tyler Rodgers-Holden.

The Centurions squad is:

Aisea Mafile’o, Benjamin Tuiomanufili, Boston Hunt, Carlos Hihi, Chicago Doyle, Connor Tuifao, Daniel Tafili, Dougal Perrers, Elijah Maene-Lokeni, Gareth Ward-Allen, George Risale, Isaac Bracewell, Jack Riley, Jacob Walmsley, Jake Wetere, Jeremiah Avei-Collins, Keanu Kotuhi, Leon Tuiloma, Lipa Saveatama, Louie Calvert, Matolu Petaia, Pose Tuilaepa, Salesa Seumanufagal, Sam Clarke, Todd Svenson, Tofuka Paongo, Tom Maiava.