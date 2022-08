The Whanganui River Road has been reopened after a slip 1km south of Ātene closed the road on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui River Road has reopened after being blocked by a slip.

The Whanganui District Council reported the closure due to a slip 1km south of Ātene on Sunday evening.

The council said the closure was caused by weather conditions.

Roading crews were on site on Monday morning to repair the road and it had reopened by Monday afternoon.

The council thanked people on the Whanganui River Road for their patience.