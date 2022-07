One ambulance responded to a car crash on Anzac Parade on Monday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person suffered minor injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Anzac Parade, Whanganui East, on Monday morning.

St John said one ambulance responded to the incident at 6.46am. Police also attended.

One person with minor injuries was treated at the scene.