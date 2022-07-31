Whanganui weather: What to expect

Whanganui can expect finer weather this week. Photo / File

Following weeks of regular rain, Whanganui region is in for a mostly fine week ahead.

"The outlook for the week is fairly dry and settled for Whanganui," MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

"Maybe an isolated shower or two on Monday, but as we get more into the week it's pretty dry."

Miller said there was a front passing through the region on Wednesday which would bring a period of rain, but not in huge amounts.

He said Whanganui residents could expect daytime highs of 16C throughout the week, with the possibility of an 18C high on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will get down to 7C on Sunday night, 6C Monday night and between 9C and 10C in the middle of the week.

"Fairly mild really, people shouldn't expect frosts," Miller said.

"Sunday morning had a rainy start, but that's an improving friend for the remainder of the day."

Miller said the showers would ease later on Sunday and be fine by evening.

He said overnight on Saturday, the Whanganui airport weather station recorded 4.4mm of rain.

"Drips and drabs really, but it might have felt like more at the time."

Saturday got to a high of 16.3C, and an overnight low of 8.1C, so pretty average.