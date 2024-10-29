Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui River Road pou Tāne Mahuta restored by expert carvers

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
The carved pou named Tāne Mahuta has been restored and returned to the Whanganui River Rd main entrance by the Department of Conservation. Photo / Jim Campbell, Department of Conservation

A carved pou named Tāne Mahuta has been restored by a team of expert carvers and returned to its rightful place at the entrance of the Whanganui River Rd.

The pou or pou whenua (a carved wooden post used to mark boundaries or places of significance) was carved in the 1990s by the late Rua Cribb. The design connects mana whenua and symbolises strength and the resilience of the forest and the awa.

During the years the pou has stood at the Whanganui entrance to the Whanganui River Rd, the elements took a toll on the structure.

The pou was restored over several months at a dedicated carving facility at Te Ao Hou Marae. Some of the restoration carvers trained under the tutelage of Cribb.

At Te Ao Hou Marae, the next generation of carvers is supporting the revitalisation of toi whakairo [traditional arts] in Whanganui.

A small ceremony on October 11 involved representatives of Whanganui River iwi and Department of Conservation (DoC) staff overseeing the delicate process of reinstating the pou.

The success was commemorated with karakia.

Marae custodian Geoff Hipango said the pou represented what Whanganui iwi held dear in terms of the river.

“For anyone visiting it brings visibility, awareness that our arts and our people are present.

“For us, it’s not just about the pou, it’s also the knowledge that our arts are alive and well in 2024.”

DoC heritage and visitors senior ranger Jim Campbell said the team was thrilled to see the pou back in place celebrating Te Awa Tupua.

“It’s a fitting introduction to the wild landscapes and history of the Whanganui National Park.”

The pou is situated alongside interpretation panels designed to educate people about the Whanganui River.

Visitors can view the pou at the turnoff to the Whanganui River Rd from State Highway 4, just past Ūpokongaro.

