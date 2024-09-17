Advertisement
Whanganui Riding for the Disabled investing in new security system after quad bike stolen from charity

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Whanganui Riding for the Disabled centre administrator Naeri Nicholls, pictured with her dog Moose, says the quad bike theft is "very disappointing".

Whanganui Riding for the Disabled (RDA) is fundraising for a new security system after a quad bike was stolen from its locked garage.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a burglary at a premises in Purnell St, College Estate, about 10.45am on August 10.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between Thursday, August 8, and the morning of Saturday, August 10.

“Despite efforts to identify those responsible and locate the stolen item, police have exhausted all lines of inquiry and the matter has been filed.”

Whanganui RDA centre administrator Naeri Nicholls, who began working at the organisation three weeks ago, said the quad bike had been in a locked garage that was broken into.

She said it came as a shock.

“Somebody stole our machine which was very disappointing.”

The charity planned to invest in more cameras and an updated security system.

“I know there’s been problems in the past with people crossing over the fields, and we really need to protect the horses and equipment.”

Whanganui RDA’s Givealittle page has raised $325 of its $6000 goal.

Marine Services Whanganui donated a new quad bike after hearing about the robbery.

Whanganui RDA coach Melody Crosse said the quad bike was used to harrow fields to spread horse droppings as fertiliser and to flatten the arena for lessons.

“It is important because with the sand in our arena, we get holes, which can cause tripping hazards.

“We have to keep harrowing that weekly or every two weeks so the horses aren’t tripping up in rabbit holes.”

Nicholls said the organisation no longer received government support, so it was important there was adequate funding to provide services for disabled people.

She said it wanted to increase the number of riders, but needed more volunteers to support them.

“For every horse ride, a client might need three volunteers plus the coach.

“We’ve got a lot of new staff here and we’re hoping to grow.”

Police said they would reassess the matter if any new information was provided.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact police on 105 and quote file number 240810/4341.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

