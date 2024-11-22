“It’s not rocket science – if you want to support the businesses in your town you have to shop locally.
“The money spent stays in town – if you order online, I get that it is convenient but does it support your local businesses? Does it support a bustling CBD in Whanganui? Probably not.”
Paige’s Book Gallery’s Rochelle Handley is looking forward to an increase in customers leading into Christmas.
“This period is always gorgeously crazy,” she said.
“It’s a whirlwind and it’s fun. Our community is amazing, we do feel the love.
“There’s plenty of book lovers out there. The numbers are already ramping up and partly because of the Sarjeant Gallery opening.
“We’ve become a destination and will just keep getting busy and busier, without a doubt.”
Handley said it was important for people to shop locally.
“Shopping locally gives you the most beautiful experience and you are helping to create and keep jobs.
“Without customers we’d all have to close the doors. When you shop online, nine times out of 10 your money is going offshore and if we lose the CBD then you lose that caring and coming-together feeling.”