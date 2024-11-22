Oesterle hopes events such as the Christmas parade, 3 Bridges Marathon, Downer New Zealand Masters Games and the newly reopened Sarjeant Gallery will help retailers thrive.

According to NZ Post, 37% of Kiwis aged 15 or over used online shopping in the first quarter of the year.

Oesterle encouraged people to look locally for Christmas gifts instead of making online shopping the primary option.

“It’s not rocket science – if you want to support the businesses in your town you have to shop locally.

“The money spent stays in town – if you order online, I get that it is convenient but does it support your local businesses? Does it support a bustling CBD in Whanganui? Probably not.”

Paige’s Book Gallery’s Rochelle Handley is looking forward to an increase in customers leading into Christmas.

“This period is always gorgeously crazy,” she said.

“It’s a whirlwind and it’s fun. Our community is amazing, we do feel the love.

“There’s plenty of book lovers out there. The numbers are already ramping up and partly because of the Sarjeant Gallery opening.

“We’ve become a destination and will just keep getting busy and busier, without a doubt.”

Handley said it was important for people to shop locally.

“Shopping locally gives you the most beautiful experience and you are helping to create and keep jobs.

“Without customers we’d all have to close the doors. When you shop online, nine times out of 10 your money is going offshore and if we lose the CBD then you lose that caring and coming-together feeling.”

Helen Allpress, of Fat Rabbit in Marton, agreed.

“We get a lot of out-of-towners come to Marton around this time,” she said.

“It’s incredibly important for locals to keep on supporting businesses.

“Besides Christmas and New Year’s Day, I stay open because we still get a lot of visitors who want to be able to shop.”

Meanwhile, Oesterle hoped a retail bump would last throughout summer.

“Up until March, we think Whanganui is going to be really busy.”