Whanganui's consumer spend for August was 7.7% higher than the national average. Photo / NZME
Whanganui is bucking consumer trends, with the district’s residents spending 5.9% more in August compared to the same month last year.
Consumer spending in the Manawatū-Whanganui region had dropped 1% for the same period and the country as a whole was down 1.8%.
That is according to a report from economic development agency Whanganui and Partners, which said there was notable spending growth in Whanganui on accommodation, fuel and automotive, and home and recreational retailing.
Spending in Whanganui by residents of the Manawatū district was up 24.9% on August last year.
There were also increases in the amount spent in Whanganui by residents of Palmerston North City (about 15%), Ruapehu (11%) and Rangitīkei (16%) but Tararua (-17.5%) and Wellington (-2%) decreased.
