Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui residents rating of performance of mayor and councillors 'a concern'

3 minutes to read

Satisfaction with the performance of the mayor and councillors has dipped below 50 per cent. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Many Whanganui residents are dissatisfied with the performance of the mayor and councillors, and the council's responsiveness to community needs, the district's annual Community Views Survey has found.

The Whanganui District Council survey, conducted by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.