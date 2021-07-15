Whanganui Premier club rugby: Border and Kaierau line up for Saturday's final

Border will be looking for a back-to-back Rosebowl Trophy victory. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Border will be looking for a back-to-back Rosebowl Trophy victory. Photo / Lewis Gardner

It doesn't matter if it's your sixth appearance in seven seasons or your first time in a decade, the Tasman Tanning Premier final at Cooks Gardens is the pinnacle moment for any WRFU club player.

Tomorrow will be a special occasion for either Waverley Harvesting Border, looking for a rare back-to-back Rosebowl Trophy victory, or Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, appearing in their first final since 2011, with their last win in 2005.

All scripts had to be rewritten last weekend as an injury-wracked Kaierau shocked repeat finalists Byford Readimix Taihape 16-5 at Memorial Park, with Border very interested viewers of the live-stream after finishing their 39-11 victory over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

So interested, this week Border coach Cole Baldwin changed his Waverley club's preparations from extended Wednesday night trainings back to the traditional Tuesday-Thursday sessions.

"It was more of a case of a few things we can get a lot better with, making sure we leave no stone unturned for this week," Baldwin said.

Border have two comfortable wins over Kaierau this year but if the town club has more players coming back through the door than going out, Baldwin is astute enough to make contingencies for the unexpected.

"Everyone's got a starter's chance, it's who can handle the pressure the best and what they want to do right.

"Nothing wrong with a few nerves – it's healthy. We're looking pretty good.

"It would be quite special [to repeat]. It's hard enough to win one, let alone two, and they were made well aware of that yesterday.

"We would have to work hard to do it."

After Covid-19 restrictions meant only 200 supporters were allowed at Cooks Gardens last year, Baldwin is looking forward to the doors being fully open for another South Taranaki invasion.

"There will be a lot of support coming down to support us – there always is, from the town and the surrounding area.

"The community get behind us at this time of year. There's no doubt, there will be a few there for Kaierau."

Border had yet to confirm the status of goal-kicking fullback Nick Harding, who stayed on the bench against Marist with his leg injury, while standout No8 Semi Vodosese has been grieving the death of his mother in Fiji.

"We'll reassess that with what's going on – nothing is set in stone," said Baldwin of their possible appearances.

But there's no mystery about who Border's strike weapons will be.

Forwards Angus Middleton, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Hamish Mellow, Jack Hodges and Kieran Hussey will look to secure enough ball so playmakers Lindsay Horrocks and Craig Clare can turn Vereniki Tikoisolomone loose.

Tikoisolomone has been in devastating form, with 23 tries from 11 games, while Clare has played in every Cooks Gardens final since 2017, winning two titles with McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu and last year with Border.

Kaierau are appearing in their first final since 2011. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Kaierau coach Carl Gibson does not need reminding of Clare's influence – the two men share the Rabobank Whanganui office.

"It's pretty good actually, I don't believe anything he says and he doesn't believe anything I say – we've been around too long. That's what it's all about," Gibson said of the finals week banter.

"Maybe they're not playing the team they thought in the final."

Gibson said his team is determined to live in the moment. The last time Kaierau were champions, the likes of the Robinson brothers – captain Ethan and flanker Cade – were the official ball boys.

"It's pretty cool. The boys are all excited.

"It's sort of hard; Border's been the form team all year.

"We are the underdogs, but we're okay with that, we'll play the best we possibly can."

Ethan Robinson, hooker/No8 Joe Edwards, halfback Cameron Davies and second-five Ezra Malo came through their injury comebacks against Taihape unscathed, with Robinson scoring all 16 points and needing another big day with the boot at Cooks Gardens.

Ezra Malo gets to take the field alongside father Ace, the sole survivor of the 2005 side, who at 41 has ridden the banshee of time to guide his club from its last successful era to this championship opportunity for the new generation.

Winger/flanker Stu Brosnahan did not receive medical clearance after a head clash in the semifinal, while Gibson thought it is a long-shot for long-injured flanker Dylan Bowater to make a bench cameo.

"If he's right, we'll consider it, but I was happy with the team that played Saturday."

As the first township club to make the Premier final since 2018, Kaierau wants plenty of local support even in bad weather, running a competition giveaway for best dressed supporters.

Kickoff is 2.30pm.