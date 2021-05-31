Whanganui police seeking information after cat killed with air rifle

Police say it's unclear at this stage whether the cat was struck as a result of a deliberate act, or accidentally. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police are appealing for information after a cat in the Gonville area died after being struck by a pellet from an air rifle.

The cat was shot between 5pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, May 27, sustaining pellet shot injuries. The cat has since died due to the injuries.

Police said it was unclear whether the cat was struck as a result of a deliberate act, or accidentally.

Anyone who has information that could help police determine the circumstances should phone the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 210527/9023.