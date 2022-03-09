Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are still seeking the driver of a car involved in a hit and run in Alma Rd on Wednesday and are looking for two vehicles.

Around 10.30am a woman on a pedestrian crossing received moderate injuries when she was hit by a car, Sergeant Colin Wright said.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

Wright said the female driver of the vehicle briefly stopped, but then fled the scene.

The vehicle she was driving has been described as a burnt orange Holden Commodore, with the driver being described as a Māori female with a slim build in her late teens to early 20s.

Wright said police were also looking for another vehicle, one that was flagged down by the driver and used to leave the scene. The vehicle is a Toyota Estima, with the licence plate EHQ712.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Stuart Bourne at Whanganui police. The event number is P049862118.