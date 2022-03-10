Police have made no arrests at this stage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have made no arrests at this stage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two masked men burgled an Alma Rd home while the occupants were home on Sunday afternoon.

The two occupants of the Gonville home were unable to leave during the burglary, which happened between 4.45pm and 5.10pm. They were not injured but were shaken.

The offenders took a light green handbag and left in a vehicle described as being a light colour and in rough condition.

Police are looking for information from the public about the aggravated burglary.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220307/9101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.