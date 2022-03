More than 200 properties in the Whanganui suburb of Castlecliff are without power on Wednesday morning.

According to Powerco, 268 homes in Castlecliff lost power around 6.30am.

The cause of the outage was damaged equipment, Powerco said.

At 5.50am, there was an accident on Mosston Rd where a car crashed into a power pole. It is believed this is what caused the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by midday.

