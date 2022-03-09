Emergency services at the incident in Alma Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services at the incident in Alma Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police have issued a photo of a woman they want to speak to following a hit and run in Alma Rd on Wednesday.

Around 10.30am a woman on a pedestrian crossing received moderate injuries when she was hit by a car, Sergeant Colin Wright said.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

Wright said the female driver of the vehicle briefly stopped, but then fled the scene.

The vehicle she was driving has been described as a burnt orange Holden Commodore, with the driver being described as a Māori female with a slim build in her late teens to early 20s.

On Thursday police issued a photo of a person they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Photo / NZ Police

"We encourage this person to please get in contact with Whanganui Police."

Wright said police were also looking for another vehicle, one that was flagged down by the driver and used to leave the scene. The vehicle is a silver Toyota Estima, with the licence plate EHQ712.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Stuart Bourne at Whanganui police. The event number is P049862118.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.