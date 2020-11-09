Whanganui: Peter Pan and Wendy lovely to chat to

Peter Pan and Wendy, aka Heath McKenzie and Tori Whibley. Photo / Reuben Janes

Guess what! I've met and chatted with Peter Pan and Wendy! They're two delightful young people who will appear stage at Repertory Theatre, Whanganui from November 26 to December 5.

When they're not on stage "Tori" (Victoria) Whibley and Heath McKenzie both lead very different lives, Tori working in retail and planning to study towards a NZ diploma of photography next year while Heath is a senior high school student.

Although Tori has only been involved with theatre for the past three years she distinguished herself by winning an award for her portrayal of Alice in the Amdram production of The Vicar of Dibley. "Alice is so dippy," she laughs. Tori also appeared in The Merchant of Venice earlier this year.

Heath is studying at Whanganui High School, has a broad selection of interests ranging from boxing, cricket, singing and playing both piano and guitar. Needless to add, he really enjoys drama lessons at school.

How's he enjoying playing Peter Pan? " I love it," he says, "but it's a bit stressful too because I've got school exams coming up as well."

What does he plan to do on leaving school? Interestingly, this young man of many interests and talents is not dreaming of a career in theatre. "I want to join the police force and be a dog handler. I just love dogs," he says.

Both Tori and Heath are enthusiastic about Peter Pan the Pantomime. "I'm really enjoying it. Everyone's nice and fun to be around," Tori says.

They are nice and they are fun so come and see them at Repertory Theatre, November 26 to December 5. You'll have as much enjoyment watching them as they have on stage. See you there!