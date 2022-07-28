Police are making inquiries to determine the source of the calls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police received reports of a number of phone threats toward schools across New Zealand on Thursday, with Whanganui one of 12 centres targeted.

Inquiries are now under way.

A police spokesperson said they took threats of this nature "extremely seriously" and

the inquiries were being made to determine the source of the calls.

One school in each location had been targeted, they said.

"At this stage Police do not believe there is a safety risk.

"Police extends thanks to the schools involved for following their emergency procedures, and to the wider school communities for their co-operation."

On Tuesday threats were made to schools in Waikato, Thames and Gisborne.

Leader of operations and integration at the Ministry of Education, Sean Teddy, said it was aware that multiple schools across the country had received a threat.

"All schools and kura have established emergency management protocols in place, which they activate if a risk is identified.

"We are in contact with those schools and kura that received the message to provide guidance, if needed. "