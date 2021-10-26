Whanganui North Rotary trailer raffle for 2021 cancelled because of Covid

Whanganui North Rotary Club member and raffle organiser Mike Green gestures at the empty trailer. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui North Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser - the annual Christmas trailer raffle - has had to be cancelled this year because of Covid-19 restrictions on ticket sales.

The organisation's high-profile fundraiser has been carried out by the Rotary Club for more than 10 years.

Proceeds of the raffle have traditionally been used to fund local projects, particularly those in support of young people.

"Rotary members are disappointed that, this year, Covid restrictions mean sales of raffle tickets cannot be made in the usual face-to-face manner outside various supportive city businesses," Whanganui North Rotary Club president John Tindle said.

"The decision to cancel the trailer raffle for 2021 has not been made lightly as it has been a popular project with both club members and the public who have been very generous with their support."

Tindle said members were not able to sell tickets to people outside their usual locations because of social distancing rules.

They were Mitre 10, BP on London St, the Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre, Countdown on Victoria Ave and Pak'nSave.

"The club now faces the challenge of developing another fundraiser to be able to continue the valuable ongoing work they do to support our Whanganui community," he said.

He said that fundraiser would likely be smaller than the pre-Christmas one and would hopefully happen around February, with a draw about April.

The prize would be a new toolbox full of tools.

"We're planning for that, just waiting on the Covid levels to reach alert level 1," Tindle said.

The club's annual Foodbank Drive was not affected by the current Covid alert level and will go ahead on Thursday night.

Donations could be left at the gate, so pickups would be contactless.

Drivers and crews will be masked and a plan for safe handling is in place.

• Listen out for the sirens from 5.30pm on the 28th and help Rotary to fill the shelves at the Foodbank ahead of its busy season.