Whanganui news in brief: Shows, skating and satin

Pluto will play at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Saturday, November 25.

MS Society to benefit from Pluto gig

Kiwi rock greats Pluto will play in Whanganui as part of a tour supporting their new single Maybe Twice.

The band burst on to the country’s music scene in the 2000s with songs such as Dance Stamina and Long White Cross from album Pipeline Under The Ocean. Their latest full-length record, IV, was released in 2019.

Pluto plays at the Whanganui Musicians Club at 7pm on Saturday, November 25. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the GatShack music store or online, with 10 per cent of profits being given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of NZ. Joining the band in Whanganui is local four-piece Space Trash. It is an all-ages event.

Racers get their skates on

Inline skaters from across the country will flock to Whanganui this weekend for the annual St Johns Club River City Tour.

The racing event runs over November 25-26 and takes in eight stages across Jubilee Stadium, the Mitre 10 Mega carpark and a new course at Whanganui Airport. The tour gets under way at Jubilee Stadium at 11.30am on Saturday. Admission is free, but the 6.30pm-8.30pm races at Mitre 10 Mega on Saturday are closed to the public.

While some entrants are among the country’s best, the tour also caters to skaters of all ages and abilities.

Glamorous evening gown to go on show

A 1930s evening gown made from gold satin and brocade lame is Whanganui Regional Museum’s Outfit of the Month for December.

The dress, which will be on display during December and January, was given to the museum by Whanganui resident Jean Lambert, who bequeathed a large selection of clothing and household items from a period spanning the late 1800s to the 1950s. She died in 1975.

Pou tiaki/senior curator Libby Sharpe will give an informal public talk about the dress in the museum atrium at 12.15pm on Friday, December 1. Free entry.

Five bands line up at The Comm

The Commercial Hotel hosts the Clash of the Bands event this weekend.

Five acts - The Bylaws, Hot Potato, The Blues Buffet, MeanOwls and Blue Veinz - will take the stage from 6pm on Saturday, with DJ Deano in the garden bar from 3pm-6pm. Food trucks will be available at the venue from 5pm.

Tickets are $25 and only available at the door.