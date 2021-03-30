Whanganui news in brief: Velodrome hot topic - options at meeting today

The three options are to demolish the track and decommission the site, a roofed velodrome or a multi-purpose velodrome and events centre. Photo / file

Velodrome hot topic

Whanganui District Council will hold the first of its draft long-term plan public consultation meetings tonight. A meeting to discuss options for the Whanganui velodrome will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. The three options are to demolish the track and decommission the site, a roofed velodrome or a multi-purpose velodrome and events centre. The estimated overall cost associated with each option, including likely impacts on rates and debt, will be presented at the meeting.

Crews beat back fire

Fire crews from Waimarino and Ruapehu returned to the Waiouru Military Area yesterday to finish a mammoth vegetation fire fight. They were called to the 150-hectare blaze in Paradise Valley around midday on Sunday and were on the scene all day on Monday. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire had died down significantly on Monday/Tuesday and was under control. Crews were returning as a precaution to dampen down the final hot spots and smouldering areas. Wet weather had helped significantly.

A foodie future

The River Valley Ventures tourism business, based near Taihape, is changing in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will no longer host busloads of young adventurers for Kiwi Experience, but is beginning a series of one-day workshops called Journeys in Deliciousness. The first, on preserving vegetables from the home garden, was held yesterday. A sausage-making workshop is next on May 8.

MP opens an office

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis' Guyton Street electorate office opens today, with Emma Anderson and Kirsty Melville managing the office on a job-sharing basis. They join Hawera staff member Jenna Houghton and Parliamentary executive assistant Kim Adamson in Lewis' team. The Whanganui office at 40 Guyton Street is open Monday-Thursday from 9am-4pm and Friday by appointment only.

