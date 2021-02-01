Whanganui news in brief: Our best folk artists win again

Tennessee-based New Zealand duo Tattletale Saints have again been judged New Zealand's best folk artists of the year. Photo / file

Best folk artists

Tennessee-based New Zealand duo Tattletale Saints have again been judged New Zealand's best folk artists of the year. The decision was announced on Sunday, January 31, at the Auckland Folk Festival. The award is the 2021 Tūī for Te Kapuoro Taketake Toa. It's the second time Cy Winstanley and Vanessa McGowan have won it - the first was in 2014. They have often performed in Whanganui because Vanessa's father, John McGowan, lives here. Full story here

Design exhibition

Sense of Place is a multi-sensory design exhibition of work by Kate Sellars now showing at the Edith Gallery in Whanganui. The collection represents Sellars' works completed while studying for her Masters degree at AUT. The Edith Gallery at 24 Taupo Quay is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 3pm. Sense of Place will be showing until February 17.

Grants for restoration

People with biodiversity restoration projects on private land - projects that have the potential to create jobs - can apply for grants from the Jobs for Nature Private Land Biodiversity Fund. Applications close on February 16. For more information email PLBF@doc.govt.nz.

Eczema warning

This autumn could be a bad one for facial eczema, Beef + Lamb NZ warns. Early spore counts, environmental conditions and weather forecasts are looking ominous. The disease, caused by fungal spores, affects sheep and cattle and is predicted to become a bigger problem in more areas as climate change continues.

Open farm day

Beef + Lamb NZ is looking for farmers who would like to open their farm to the public on February 21. Owners can choose the size, format and focus of their event. For more information and to register, go to openfarms.co.nz.

