Whanganui news in brief: Fire bug sought, rescue chopper in action, song of the year

Police are appealing for information following several small deliberately lit fires in Marton.

Firebugs sought

Police are appealing for information following several small deliberately lit fires in Marton. Between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to the fires in and around the pavilion in Follett St. Several flags were also lowered, with one damaged. A witness has reported seeing four youths flee the scene. Anyone with information about the fires is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 201007/7849. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. It follows a series of at least five suspicious fires in Marton Park and the nearby roadside around 3am on October 7.

Song of the Year

Former Whanganui musician Seth Haapu missed out on individual honours for his four nominations at the Waiata Maori Music Awards on Friday. However, Haapu was one of the performers of Te Tohu Waiata Reo Maori Reo Irirangi o Te Tau- Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Maori Artist in Te Reo Award. The song Ka Manu, composed by Rob Ruha, was performed by Haapu, Ruha, Maisey Rika, Horomona Horo, Majic Paora, Troy Kingi, Ria Hall and Bella Kalolo. The musicians recorded the song to support the Ihumatao land protectors.

Chopper callouts

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew flew to the Iwikau Medical Centre on the Whakapapa ski field at 3.10pm on Saturday after a 63-year-old man had a medical event. He was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. At 5.45pm on Friday, the Greenlea crew went to Ohakune for a 34-year-old man who had a medical event. He was treated by the onboard intensive care paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital.

News in your pocket

Read all about it

