Whanganui news in brief: Chopper rescues man, house fire 'fully involved'

Rescue chopper rescues man after heart attack on Mt Ruapehu.

Chopper rescues man

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mt Ruapehu after a tramper suffered a heart attack on March 13. The helicopter was dispatched to a track near Blyth Hut, on the southern side of Mt Ruapehu. Once the onboard crew located the patient, an intensive care paramedic was winched down to him. The patient and the paramedic were then winched out of the bush where he could be assessed. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for immediate treatment.

'Fully involved' fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a Rapanui Rd property just after 12.30pm yesterday where a sleepout was "fully involved with fire". Two appliances and one tanker responded to the blaze. Fire and Emergency said it was too early to determine whether the blaze was suspicious or not.

River enhancement

The Whanganui River Enhancement Trust is calling for funding applications for Whanganui River enhancement projects. For this funding round, priority will be given to applications for innovative environmental projects that help contribute to the health and wellbeing of the Whanganui River catchment. Application forms are available from Whanganui District Council at 101 Guyton St. Applications close at midnight on Friday, April 23.

Field Days on

The Central Districts Field Days kicked off on yesterday at Manfeild in Feilding with two more days of action still to go. The event is back for its 28th year and showcases 600 exhibitors with an expected audience of more than 27,000 visitors over the three days. It is a collection of marquees in a field to a nationally-significant event showcasing the latest trends and developments in rural innovation, agribusiness and agritech.

Get news in app

Get your free news app from your phone's online store.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.