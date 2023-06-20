Numbers were made up of 1400 Whanganui locals, 126 internationals and 2706 from throughout New Zealand.

Despite accommodation challenges and fewer registrations, this year’s edition of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games came in under budget and is estimated to have pumped $3.9 million into the Whanganui economy.

The numbers were revealed in a report on the February 2023 event to Whanganui District councillors on Tuesday.

Games manager Heather Cox said finding lodging also proved difficult for some, with four teams pulling out of the football competition on one day.

“They rang the office and said they had to withdraw because they couldn’t find accommodation,” she said.

“That’s about 50 people in the course of eight hours pulling out.”

There were 4232 registrations in 2023, down from 4850 for the 2021 edition.

Competitor numbers comprised 42 per cent women and 58 per cent men. The largest age group was 50-54.

“It’s the fourth year that the Masters Games have been held at the War Memorial Centre in town and it’s proving to be the perfect village to establish a great place to bring people together for entertainment as well as some sports,” Cox said.

The participants were made up of 1400 Whanganui locals, 126 internationals and 2706 from throughout New Zealand, Cox said.

According to a report by Masters Games Trust chairwoman Marianne Cavanagh, most respondents to a survey expressed satisfaction with the sports organisation, facilities and communications, and with Games organisation and communications.

Of the 542 respondents, 72.5 per cent said they would participate again and 24 per cent said ‘maybe.’

Fifty-seven per cent dined out, 24.5 per cent went shopping and 14 per cent visited tourist destinations, including parks, beaches, markets, and sports venues.

The report said $149,000 was paid out to sport partners and there was a “$3.9m economic impact for Whanganui”.

Costs to deliver the event came under budget and 120 volunteers contributed more than 7700 combined hours.

Revenue of $1,075,735.94 was met with $1,007,907.50 in operational costs, leaving a net profit of $67,828.44.

Cox, who will return as Games manager in 2025, told the Chronicle that money would go towards offsetting ongoing operational costs until the 2025 event cycle began.

“We’re still doing things that will support the development of the 2025 games which are not necessarily part of the 2025 event budget.”

The report said some challenges facing the event this year included the ongoing presence of Covid-19, which deterred potential participants or caused withdrawals due to contracting the virus.

Increased costs for suppliers led to higher registration and sports fees, while potential participants faced increased living costs and prioritised spending.

The council provided $100,000 in funding for the Games, which ran from February 3 to February 12.

Councillor Ross Fallen asked whether the idea of shuttles between places like Marton, Fielding and Waverley had been considered.

There had been discussions with the Master Games Trust about “a bigger regional plan”, Cox said.

“If Whanganui can’t provide the beds we need, we need to look further afield and work across the region.”

Fallen said there were zero international visitors in 2021 compared to 126 this year.

“How was that achieved? I think it’s brilliant - that reach going beyond our country.”

Cox reminded him the borders were closed in 2021.

Fallen said he entered the 10km walk in 2021.

“I thought I could nail it but I came last. Not only did I come last, I think I was 20 minutes behind the person who came before me.”

An official got members of the public together to applaud him as he “staggered the last 100 metres”, Fallen said.

“They gave me a bit of a hug and a pat on the back and that made it worthwhile for me.

“Hopefully there is a 3km walk next time?”



