Whanganui Musicians Club is jazz artist Mark (Pocket) Lockett's first choice

Mark Lockett is bringing his jazz quartet to Whanganui Musicians Club this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Musicians Club is Jazz artist's first choice

By Ken Chernoff

When internationally renowned powerhouse drummer Mark (Pocket) Lockett picked the North Island venues for his quartet's 4 towns in 4 nights tour, he insisted on including Whanganui. When asked why, he said, "Something's cookin' in Whanganui." And he feels at home in the fabulous Musicians Club hall. It also made logistical sense. The band play Napier, Auckland and Hamilton before arriving here.

Drawing on his love for the music of iconic jazz innovator/saxophonist Ornette Coleman, Pocket Lockett has penned a suite of hard groovin' compositions for the cordless quartet. Although a little unconventional, having no piano or guitar allows musicians the freedom to improvise without being bound by complex harmonies. The all-star quartet features some of the who's who on the national jazz scene. Lucien Johnson (saxophone), Oscar Laven (trumpet) and Umar Zakaria (bass) have all played in Whanganui in various bands. Each one is an accomplished musician, and hearing them together in Lockett's music will be something special.

The Musicians Club continues to attract a vast array of contemporary musical styles, and this is another opportunity to be part of something completely new. Come along and join the fun.

The Details

What: Mark Lockett Quartet

When: Friday, April 23, 8pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Tickets: Tickets at the door $20, Musicians Club and Jazz Club Members $15