Whanganui music clubs stand down as alert levels rise

Musicians Club in full flight. Photo / Gail Imhoff

Whanganui's top music clubs have cancelled this weekend's club nights as the country continues to fight to contain the spread of the Covid virus.

The Jazz Club can only operate at the St Johns Club when we are at alert level 1, and that is not going to happen by Sunday, September 5.

The Lucien Johnson Quartet was going to perform, and they have had to cancel all their September tour dates – seven in all throughout the North Island.

Lucien is still hopeful that their October dates, including the Nelson and Tauranga festivals, will still go ahead. He has given us the date of Sunday, October 31 and the club will do its best to bring his extraordinary band to the stage on that date.

The Musicians Club has held successful club nights at level 2, and would consider another club night with restricted numbers and protocols conforming to the country's guidelines. But Friday, September 3 has been ruled out.

Julie Lamb was supposed to travel from Wellington with her band. Blues Buffet had invited Erna Ferry to play a set with them, and we were going to hear the debut of Whanganui band Cardboard Box Club. We will have to miss out on this month's get together.

Looking forward, Taranaki's finest tribute band is supposed to play REM on Saturday, September 18. We will have to wait and see about that!

And a special shout out to Daniel Waho and all of TAHI who were about to launch their musical adventure at Frank just when the lockdown hit. Their debut is much anticipated, and they will be performing their new music as soon as conditions allow.

We all look forward to getting back together. All in good time!