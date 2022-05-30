Steph Lewis and her husband Robb Carr with their son Flynn. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis is on maternity leave following the birth of her son Flynn, but a return to Parliament isn't too far away.

In the meantime, three part-time staff members were on hand to run the electorate offices, Lewis said.

An extra person was brought in before she began her leave in April.

"The team is also being supported by our neighbouring MPs.

"Tangi Utikere, from Palmerston North, came over to do a clinic for me and [Taranaki-based list MP] Angela Roberts has done one in Stratford as well."

Lewis said she expected a full return to work in August.

"We did have [Deputy Prime Minister] Grant [Robertson] visit last Friday and I managed to leave the house and go along.

"From here on I will start attending some events again, depending on baby's schedule."

Flynn's arrival didn't go smoothly, however.

"Unfortunately, we ended up going to the neonatal ICU (NICU) in Wellington," Lewis said.

"The day he was born he was flown down because he had some issues breathing.

"We spent almost two weeks there, and [daughter] Scarlett stayed with family in Whanganui during that time."

The 10th Youth Parliament was set for mid-July, with her youth MP Ebony Kalin set to take part, Lewis said.

"We had such great applicants that I also picked Charlotte Hardy from Whanganui and Keisya [Gunawan] from Stratford to work with Ebony, and feed in queries, concerns or thoughts from young people in each of the three districts that make up the electorate.

"There's lots of cool stuff happening."

A new routine with a family of four was being figured out, Lewis said.

"It's a lot of fun but you get a wee bit tired. You see a lot more of the wee small hours than you might necessarily like as well.

"I'm going to be slowly easing back into things over the next little while and doing more and more around the electorate the closer we get to August.'