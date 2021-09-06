Ailsa Stewart surveys one of the hospital corridor walls detailing the history of Whanganui Hospital.

Whanganui mourns a tireless worker

Tributes have flooded in from past colleagues of former nurse and stalwart of the community Ailsa Stewart QSO, who died last Wednesday, August 25.

Ailsa, former Principal Nurse, Whanganui District Health Board member, district councillor and a supporter of numerous organisations, passed away at Whanganui Hospital, aged 77.

"Ailsa leaves a huge legacy and we are deeply saddened by her passing," DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said.

A post on the DHB Facebook page elicited numerous comments reflecting on the loss of someone who devoted her life to caring for others.

"What an amazing life Ailsa led and influenced so many people … involved in many, many organisations and causes."

"Any nurse, midwife or doctor who went through Whanganui Hospital in the past 50 years knew her."

"A beautiful lady, so devoted to nursing and always a smile on her face."

"What a wonderful woman ... we were so fortunate to have her involvement across our community. Some people really do make a difference and Ailsa is definitely one of them."

"Amazing lady. She will always be remembered by Castlecliff residents and her support to retain services and for social justice."

"So rich in knowledge and the history of where we lived and worked."

These were just a few of the comments from those who had worked alongside Ailsa in the health service.

Ailsa was a nurse and midwife and then became a trainer and assessor of nurses and caregivers.

She was sent to Tonga by the New Zealand government to work there, and then became the Principal of Nursing in the Solomon Islands.

After 55 years of nursing, she retired and turned her skills to being a volunteer archivist of the 125 years of the Whanganui District Health Board and its predecessors.

Ailsa received many honours, including the Women's Suffrage Medal in 1993, and the Queen's Service Order Medal in 2006. She was acclaimed as one of the 100 Zonta Women of Achievement and made a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International for making a difference to the lives of New Zealand women and for her huge community input and spirit.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson, wrote this moving tribute to Ailsa on the day she died.

"Ailsa Crawford Stewart, QSO, former Principal Nurse, District Health Board Member, District Council member and a community supporter of numerous organisations, passed away in our Critical Care Unit this morning.

It was a fitting tribute to farewell Ailsa with a guard of honour as she was taken away from Whanganui Hospital for the last time.

Ailsa has devoted her life to caring for others as a nurse, a midwife and a Plunket nurse. She also became a trainer and assessor of nurses and caregivers with Careerforce.

Through her work, she was sent to the Kingdom of Tonga by the New Zealand government and then became the Principal of Nursing in the Soloman Islands at the Helena Goldie Hospital. After 55 years of nursing, she turned her skills to be a volunteer archivist of the 125 years of the Whanganui District Health Board and its predecessors. Ailsa collated photos, maps, plans, reports, articles and memorabilia from the past and much of this is displayed in the corridors of our hospital.

Ailsa's dedication to serving her community is plentiful. She received many honours including the Women's Suffrage Medal in 1993, the Queen Service Order Medal in 2006 and was acclaimed as one of the 100 Zonta Women of Achievement — a Whanganui legend! The Whanganui North Rotary Club honoured Ailsa earlier this year for her amazing work in our community, not only for making a difference in the lives of NZ women — young and old but for her huge community input and spirit.

In light of the year of the Nurse and Midwife (2020), Ailsa prepared a PowerPoint presentation for the NZNO 'winds of change' outlining her career as a nurse across 60 years. You can find this presentation here.

Ailsa's dedication was a labour of love and provides a legacy for our community and the NZ health system and its history. Ailsa was a true community spirit — a Life Member of the National Council of Women and a member or volunteer of organisations such as Alzheimer's, the Sarjeant and the Robbie Burns society — Burns Blethers!

Ailsa, we are incredibly proud of you and your achievements. Thank you for your friendship, guidance, mentorship and your years of service to our community. You will leave a huge gap in our lives and were truly a taonga for our community, our DHB and Whanganui Hospital.

To Ailsa's sister Margaret and the entire family, our best wishes are with you all at this difficult time."

Jenny Saywood, president of the local branch of the National Council of Women, supplied the following.

"Ailsa Stewart was a long time member of the Whanganui branch of the National Council of Women. She first joined NCWNZ as an Associate Member in 1969 and became an affiliated member in 1977 representing the Nurses Association as it was called then. She served as a branch Secretary from 1983-5 and President from 1992 -93 and again in 1995 -96. Her presidency was interrupted when she left to spend time in the Solomon Islands in her role as a nurse. She served on the NCW Health Standing Committee for some years, giving valuable input into health related submissions and discussion. In 2000 Ailsa was granted Life Membership of the Whanganui branch of NCW. She was a loyal and very active member of NCW and gave much of her time and energies into promoting the wellbeing of women and children. She will be greatly missed by our branch."

Ailsa was also heavily involved with Zonta and was the sponsor of Dr Gillian White, current local president, when she joined some years ago.

"Zonta was really a career [for Ailsa]," says Gill. "She was our matriarch, a faithful member. I met Ailsa many years ago when I was in Wellington as a midwife, and we would come up to Whanganui for midwifery meetings. She was passionate about empowering women and children, which is a focus in Zonta, of course. She was also behind some of the local Zonta awards and scholarships for young women."

Ailsa's interest in history led her to be the archivist for Zonta and other organisations.

"I have received condolences from Zonta clubs all over New Zealand, including a lovely piece from the current Governor of Zonta, so Ailsa was well-known, not just in Whanganui but throughout New Zealand. In Zonta we could always rely on her support: she gave generously of her time and money, advocating on behalf of our causes. One of the things she would do for us is ensure that the breast cushions that Zonta ladies make for mastectomy patients were regularly donated to Whanganui Hospital and the Cancer Society."

Ailsa Stewart with hospital chaplain Amail Habib at the unveiling of artworks around the hospital last month.

Ailsa also initiated the idea of an emergency care bag which Zonta members make up for women admitted to hospital. The bag contains necessary hygiene and feel-good products they may not have brought with them.

"One of our foci is eliminating family violence and charity fundraising for places like Women's Refuge was one of the things she supported." Gill says Ailsa supported and worked for a large number of charity organisations.

"She loved social contact," says Gill. Her last memory of Ailsa was as she walked away from her after the last Zonta meeting, favouring her bad knee as she slowly walked to her car.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, Ailsa's funeral at Cleveland's was kept small but tributes were made by family members and a number of friends and colleagues. The service was taken by Rev Shirley Spooner from St Pauls, where Ailsa had been an Elder, "serving the church in almost every area," said Shirley. Community stalwarts Betty Simpson and Margaret Campion spoke of their friendship with Ailsa and her many achievements.