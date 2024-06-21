Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe's salary will increase to $155,178. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui mayor’s pay packet will increase by $5537 this year while other mayors, chairs and councillors in the region will get pay rises averaging 3.7%.

Local body elected members across the country will get more pay from July 1.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe’s salary will be $155,178, up from the existing mayoral salary of $149,641.

He is the highest-paid of the Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and Whanganui mayors and regional council chair.

Horizons Regional Council chair Rachel Keedwell’s salary rises $5472 from $147,893 to $153,365.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson is in line for $125,219, up from $120,751, and Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton’s pay goes up to $124,955 from $120,497.

Local government pay is set by the Remuneration Authority.

The roles of mayor and regional council chair are generally considered full-time.

The pool of money allocated to pay councillors and community board members has also increased across the region.

Whanganui District Council

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig will receive $62,357. A councillor with no special responsibilities is in line for $41,571 from July 1, up from $40,000, while those chairing committees or advisory groups will get up to $58,823, up from nearly $57,000.

Rural Community Board chair David Wells will receive $12,459 and rural community board members $6229.

Horizons Regional Council

Deputy chair Jono Naylor’s salary will rise to $63,907 from $61,627. A councillor with no special responsibilities will receive $51,126, up from $49,302, and chairs or deputy chairs of committees will get up to $61,351, up from $59,162.

Rangitīkei District Council

Deputy Mayor Dave Wilson will receive $40,802, up from $39,346. A councillor with no special responsibilities will get $29,690, up from $28,631. Chairs and deputy chairs of committees will be paid up to $38,576, up from $37,200.

Taihape Community Board chair Peter Kipling-Arthur will receive $9630 and members $4815.

Rātana Community Board chair Charlie Mete will be paid $4720 and members $2360.

Ruapehu District Council

Deputy Mayor Vivienne Hoeta is in line for $51,850, up from $50,000. A councillor with no special responsibilities will receive $40,139, up from $38,707.

Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Board chair Luke Pepper and Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board chair John (Luigi) Hotter will get $15,001 and members $7501.

Ōwhango-National Park Community Board chair Anthony Gurr will earn $6622 and members $3311.

The Remuneration Authority published the pay rates for 2024/25 on Thursday.

Chair Geoff Summers told Local Democracy Reporting earlier this week the new rates were determined “with a lot of difficulty” but the increase aligns with public sector pay rates.

Councillors in two councils of a similar size might be paid differently depending on the number of elected members, he said.

“If one council has 12 councillors and another has only 10, the remuneration pool would be the same but shared out differently.”

Summers said the authority decided the remuneration pool available to each council, but councils themselves advised how they wanted to allocate the money.

“Councils tell us what their various roles should be paid according to the needs of the area – for example, what number of councillors chair committees, or the workload of a deputy mayor.”

2024/25 local government member salary determinations

Manawatū–Whanganui (Horizons) Regional Council

Regional Council Chairperson $153,365; Regional Council Deputy Chairperson $63,907; Audit, Risk, and Investment Committee Chair $61,351; Audit, Risk, and Investment Committee Deputy Chair $51,126; Integrated Catchment Committee Chair $61,351; Integrated Catchment Committee Deputy Chair $58,795; Passenger Transport Committee Chair $61,351; Passenger Transport Committee Deputy Chair $51,126; Manawatū River Users’ Advisory Group Chair $51,126; Councillor with no additional responsibilities $51,126; Councillor (minimum allowable remuneration) $50,825

Ruapehu District Council

Mayor 124,955; Deputy Mayor $51,850; Councillor with no additional responsibilities $40,139; Councillor (minimum allowable remuneration) 24,834

Ōwhango–National Park Community Board: Chairperson $6622; Member $3311

Taumarunui–Ōhura Community Board: Chairperson $15,001; Member $7501

Waimarino–Waiouru Community Board: Chairperson $15,001; Member $7501

Rangitīkei District Council

Mayor $125,219; Deputy Mayor $40,802; Chair of Committee (3 roles) $38,576; Chair of Chief Executive Review Committee $31,912; Deputy Chair of Committee (3 roles) $32,467; Councillor with no additional responsibilities $29,690; Councillor (minimum allowable remuneration) $26,530

Rātana Community Board: Chairperson $4720, Member $2360

Taihape Community Board: Chairperson $9630; Member $4815

Whanganui District Council

Mayor $155,178; Deputy Mayor and Town Centre Rejuvenation Advisory Group Chair $62,357; Strategy and Policy Committee Chair, Risk and Assurance Deputy Chair, and Safer Whanganui Advisory Group Chair $58,823; Council Controlled Organisations Committee Deputy Chair, Aspirations and Projects Chair, and Sustainability and Waste Advisory Group Chair $58,823; Operations and Performance Committee Chair and CEO Performance Review Committee Chair $58,823; Strategy and Policy Committee Deputy Co-Chair $43,649; Council Controlled Organisations Committee Chair $51,964; Operations and Performance Committee Deputy Chair $43,649; Sport, Recreation, and Wellbeing Advisory Group Chair and Community Funding Grants Advisory Group Chair $50,924; Strategy and Policy Committee Deputy Co-Chair and Youth Council $43,649; Councillor with no additional responsibilities$ 41,571; Councillor (minimum allowable remuneration) $38,093

Whanganui Rural Community Board: Chairperson $12,459; Member $6229

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.