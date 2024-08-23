He said Whanganui was about 4% below the average national rates rise for 2024/25.

Whanganui residential ratepayers face an average rise of 11.2% this year.

“We’ve gone through our own plan line by line a number of times and found a significant number of efficiencies and savings,” Tripe said.

“In regard to what he said, I have no issue about councils getting back to the basics but, for me, he missed the mark in not understanding that many councils have just gone through their long-term plan process.

“In our case, we’ve been more prudent and efficient than many other councils across the country. I think he was throwing a blanket over all of local government.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said Luxon’s speech reminded him of his first day at boarding school in Auckland after leaving Taumarunui.

“What to do and what not to do, and I was shivering at the end of it.

“I think it was a bit unfair when you consider a lot of our projects come from central Government.

“Projects like community halls have always been encouraged by central Government in the past - to get them over the line by working in with Government.”

Tripe said Luxon’s speech was light on how central and local Government could partner better.

“We know it’s challenging out there for us. How can we work together to deliver for all our community?

“The ratepayer and the taxpayer are the same people.

‘”All of us in the room felt like we were being told off - the naughty kids who have been chucked in the corner for doing something wrong.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown speak to the media after Luxon's speech to the LGNZ conference in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said he was committed to take the four well-beings - social, economic, environmental, and cultural - out of the Local Government Act, and Cabinet would investigate options to limit council spending on “nice to haves”.

Kirton said removing the well-beings was the coalition Government trying to stamp its mark.

“It’s the nature of the business, there are always tweaks and changes and resets.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to afford the infrastructure and some of the things that go on at a council level.”

Luxon used the location of the conference - the Tākina convention centre - as an example of wasteful spending, saying the Wellington City Council spent $180m on something that was now losing money.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said it was “not just about a building”.

“We are providing facilities in Rangitīkei to make people actually want to come and set up businesses and enjoy what we have to offer,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to see something like the Tākina centre in isolation. You have to make your places attractive and desirable for people to operate and live in.

“It felt like the Prime Minister was saying ‘We don’t want to see libraries and swimming pools, anything other than Three Waters and roading’. I’m sorry, but it’s not that simple.”

Watson said local government worked on a 10-year long-term plan with strategic decisions over that period but central Government did not.

“We’ve seen so many examples of a turnaround in policy. A huge expense has been put into something and the new Government drops it, or forces us to change our direction and puts costs on us.

“One organisation is looking to the future and trying to make long-term benefit gains and the other ... I’m just not seeing that at the moment.”

Tripe said the well-beings would “always be there” regardless of legislation.

“We always need to give them consideration in all the work we do.

“At the end of the day, people are not just about numbers. They are about a social and community fabric.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.