“In regard to what he said, I have no issue about councils getting back to the basics but, for me, he missed the mark in not understanding that many councils have just gone through their long-term plan process.
“In our case, we’ve been more prudent and efficient than many other councils across the country. I think he was throwing a blanket over all of local government.”
Luxon said he was committed to take the four well-beings - social, economic, environmental, and cultural - out of the Local Government Act, and Cabinet would investigate options to limit council spending on “nice to haves”.
Kirton said removing the well-beings was the coalition Government trying to stamp its mark.
“It’s the nature of the business, there are always tweaks and changes and resets.
“At the end of the day, we have to be able to afford the infrastructure and some of the things that go on at a council level.”
Luxon used the location of the conference - the Tākina convention centre - as an example of wasteful spending, saying the Wellington City Council spent $180m on something that was now losing money.
Tripe said the well-beings would “always be there” regardless of legislation.
“We always need to give them consideration in all the work we do.
“At the end of the day, people are not just about numbers. They are about a social and community fabric.”
