Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui management consultant Andrew Tripe announces mayoralty bid

4 minutes to read
Andrew Tripe says the 2022 local election is his time. Photo / Bevan Conley

Andrew Tripe says the 2022 local election is his time. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The first challenger to Hamish McDouall's mayoralty in the 2022 local government elections has announced himself.

Management consultant Andrew Tripe returned to Whanganui with his wife Carolyn and their three children in 2010, after living

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.