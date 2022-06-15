Andrew Tripe says the 2022 local election is his time. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first challenger to Hamish McDouall's mayoralty in the 2022 local government elections has announced himself.

Management consultant Andrew Tripe returned to Whanganui with his wife Carolyn and their three children in 2010, after living in Australia where his oldest daughter resides.

"We arrived back home with the view that we would make a life here," Tripe said.

"It was a case of looking into the future and working out what we wanted for our family. Whanganui ticked all of those boxes."

He said he had a portfolio career, with "a lot of different things going on".

Tripe bought the former National Bank building on Victoria Ave in 2016 and transformed it into The Treasury, a boutique retail and hospitality space.

"In terms of consultancy, since 2010 I've worked across almost every single industry - manufacturing, NGOs [Non-Governmental Organisations], local government, central government, education and the energy sector," said Tripe.

"What that has meant is I've been able to touch every aspect of the community in Whanganui, both from a business perspective and a social perspective."

Tripe, the son of local farmer Nick Tripe, was raised on hill country outside Whanganui.

"I'm also very comfortable in a shearing shed or cutting scrub," he said.

"It's given me the ability to have a perspective from the balcony as well as play on the dance floor.

"I can see the big picture but I'm not afraid to roll my sleeves up either."

Regionally, Tripe said he had worked with councils in Palmerston North, Tararua, Rangitīkei, South Taranaki and Horowhenua.

He also facilitated the Whanganui District Council's Leading Edge Strategy.

"That involved working with iwi, business leaders, social leaders and other community leaders as well," said Tripe.

"My caution at the time was that it had to be an enduring document and serve Whanganui well, both in terms of immediate needs and into the future as well."

That strategy needed particular focus and, if elected, his first 100 days in office would include community discussions about the future of the district.

"That is something which hasn't happened for some time," said Tripe.

"It [Leading Edge Strategy] needs to be revisited from time to time, and needs to have what I call catalytic projects and initiatives in there.

"At the moment, apart from the ones that are already in traction like the Sarjeant [redevelopment], not only have we not had the conversation but we've got nothing of substance on the horizon."

Tripe said a range of policies would be released around the economy, social issues, the role of iwi, housing, community safety, connecting Whanganui to the world, and caring for the environment.

Immediate action included modernising Whanganui's CCTV camera network and free first hour parking in the central city to encourage people back into the town centre to support local businesses and reduce cost of living pressures.

As for running for mayor, Tripe said he had been encouraged by the feedback from "a significant number of elected members and community leaders" and he felt 2022 was his time.

"I've been around local government for a long time, I understand local government, and I'm in tune with local government," said Tripe.

"We need energetic leadership and we need leadership that is going to take us into the future in a way which gives all of our rural and urban folk the best possible life."

Tripe said he would only run for the mayoralty, not for a council seat.

McDouall, now in his second mayoral term, was unopposed in 2019.

In January McDouall announced he would stand again this year but said it would be his last tilt at the top job.

He said from what he had heard, Tripe wouldn't be the only challenger.

"I don't think anyone should be in office for six years without having to justify their position for another term," said McDouall.

"It's good to be able to articulate what I want to achieve in the next three years, and this will make the turnout for the local body election higher.

"I hope this is an encouragement for everyone to make sure they're enrolled and can get the benefit of that."

McDouall, who was on the council for six years before becoming mayor, said he hoped Tripe would stand for council as well.

"You gain experience and understand how the machine works," said McDouall.

This year's local government elections will be held on October 8.