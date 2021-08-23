Whanganui man in search of couple in photograph from Haywards auction

Do you know these people? Whanganui man George MacLachlan would like to give them their photograph back. Photo / Lloyd Cornish.

Jacob McSweeny is a reporter with the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui man is determined to track down the original owners and subjects of an old wedding photo.

George MacLachlan purchased what is known as a "box lot" at Haywards Auctions in February.

Inside the box he found the framed photograph of a married couple he wants to get in touch with.

MacLachlan says he would guess the photo was taken in the 1960s.

It has been carefully looked after with the frame and glass in mint condition.

"Perhaps the photograph has ended up at Haywards Auction by mistake," MacLachlan said.

"Maybe someone can identify the married couple?"

In the bottom corner of the photograph it is credited to the name Lloyd Cornish.

According to the National Library of New Zealand, Cornish was an active photographer in the 1950s who had work published from around Gisborne.

MacLachlan has asked the Midweek to publish this story in the hope that someone in the community recognises the couple.

" ... there might be somebody who would recognise the couple and who might like to reclaim the photograph for their family records."

If you do know the couple in the photograph, please contact us by email: paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz or by phone 027 276 1253.