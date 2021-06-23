Whanganui man admits hurling bench seat on to main road

Oliver Dekker appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Oliver Dekker appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man has been fined after throwing a bench seat on to the road in Victoria Ave last week.

Oliver Dekker, 31, pleaded guilty in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Graham Hoskin said Dekker threw the bench at 10.25pm on Thursday, June 17. He could not explain why as he was "intoxicated" at the time.

Despite pleading guilty, Dekker, who represented himself in court, objected to the summary of facts presented by police.

"I've never had justice from you fellas," Dekker said.

"Your evidence is a little bit off."

Dekker said he was clear-headed at the time and didn't think it would have been possible to throw a bench weighing "at least 100 or 120kg" any great distance.

He had been "dealing with a rough partnership" at the time, Dekker told Judge Ian Carter.

Judge Carter fined Dekker $700 for the damage to the bench.