Whanganui Lotto player wins second division

A ticket bought in Whanganui has won second division in last night's Lotto draw.

The ticket, which was bought at Aramoho Mags & Lotto, won $14,504.

Forty-five players won second division, with two also winning a Powerball second division prize of $39,705.

One lucky Powerball player won $42.2 million, the second biggest win in Lotto history, with a ticket bought in Pokeno.

Thousands of other Kiwis were left in the dark last night about their own results, as Lotto's app and website came under heavy strain.

The app had still not recovered this morning, with a notice saying it was "currently unavailable" and pointing people to the mylotto.co.nz website. But users who headed there received a message saying, "Sorry we're currently closed".

"We know you can't wait to see if you're a winner! Due to high demand, MyLotto will be opening later today, please come back later to check your ticket. Sorry for the inconvenience," the website said.

Earlier this month a Whanganui MyLotto player became $250,000 richer after sharing Lotto's First Division with three others.

A player from the Manawatu-Whanganui region also won $20,000 in a Wednesday draw.

The ticket, purchased online via MyLotto by a player in the region, scooped a share of the second division prize alongside 17 other players from across the country.

Late last month two Whanganui players took home a share of the second division prize, winning $18,059 each.