Whanganui looking at on-and-off rain for most of the weekend

Dreary rain is set to fall over Whanganui at points this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dreary rain is set to fall over Whanganui at points this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a weekend of frustrating weather, with on-and-off rain forecast to fall in the coming days.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the weekend wasn't looking the best, but there would be pockets of nice weather at points over the next few days.

"The next few days are going to be on-and-off rain, maybe some sunshine then followed by more rain."

Tomorrow was set to be somewhat dreary, made slightly more exciting with the possibility of thunderstorms striking the city by evening.

"Friday is looking quite cloudy to start, with showers and then a chance of thunderstorms moving in by the evening too.

"It starts to clear up by Saturday, the showers should clear up to make it relatively fine by the afternoon."

But the fine afternoon weather wouldn't stay around for long, with more rain moving over Whanganui by Sunday morning.

"On Sunday we go back to having some fine periods mixed with a few showers. We've got pretty much a consistent westerly flow over the area, bringing with it some more rain."

On the temperature front, it's supposed to remain steady tomorrow, before dropping to slightly cooler temperatures by the evening and rolling through to the weekend.

"It will be quite notably cooler by the end of Friday, so relatively cool temperatures for Friday night, but it should pick up a little bit more by the end of the weekend."

A maximum temperature of 21C is forecast tomorrow, with 18C and 19C forecast for Saturday and Sunday respectively.