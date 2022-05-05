Minister for Seniors Ayesha Verrall. Photo / NZME

On the TV news on April 27 there was an article relating to seniors choosing to continue to work past the age of 65.

During the article Ayesha Verrall, the Minister for Seniors, was asked if the current pension is enough to live on and her answer was yes she believes so.

If she truly believes this she should put her money where her mouth is and for six weeks with no income at all try to live on the pension.

She will come to realise very quickly that this is a totally unrealistic situation our seniors live with every day.

Yes, there has been an increase in superannuation payments during April however this is still far from sufficient for a standard of living that we as New Zealanders consider acceptable.

Many retirees have to choose between eating and heating in the winter and with the current level of inflation, this will be an even more serious issue.

What the answer is I do not know but what I do know is the minister needs a reality check.

Fact check

JANINE DELANEY

Castlecliff

Russell Bell's stated in his op-ed last week, "The Inflation Debate …" that "New Zealand compares poorly with its trading partners when it comes to inflation". He is clearly cherry-picking.

New Zealand's top trading partner countries for exports are China, Australia, the United States, and Japan. For imports, they are China, Australia, the United States, Japan and Germany.

In reality, according to Trading Economics New Zealand is in the middle of the pack of developed nations with 6.9 per cent.

But almost every nation is in trouble with inflation due to the circumstances of Covid induced supply chains and disruption in Russia and Ukraine.

To put this into perspective, trading partners the UK is at 7 per cent, Germany is at 7.4 per cent, the USA at 8.5 per cent and Turkey at a whopping 61 per cent.

Of course, none of this bodes well for the global economy since the therapy for inflation is often painful.

Bell then uses high inflation as an attack on "high" government spending.

Indeed, if one looks at the actual statistics in "Our World in Data", the general government spending per GDP here is lower than any of the OECD nations with the exception of South Korea.

Countries such as Norway and Denmark spend far more than we do but still have lower inflation.

Therefore, it is clear that spending does not necessarily correlate with inflation.

The bottom line: it pays to double-check the actual stats when political pundits write.

BRIT BUNKLEY

Whanganui