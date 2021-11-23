Whanganui letters: the sense of Three Waters, bring back elimination and another All Blacks defeat

Roger Tuivasa- Sheck could make any rugby or rugby league team in the world, writes Graham Lewis. Photo / NZME

The amalgamation of drinking water and stormwater into four regional agencies makes sense to me.

As proposed the results should be efficiencies of scale with input from local councillors.

Hopefully with access to Central Government finance there will no longer be the option of leaving infrastructure renewal "for another day". This I witnessed during the early 70s when Michael Fowler's Wellington council opted for an entertainment centre instead of replacing water mains.

The other plus is that local rates might even reduce or be stabilised.

BRIAN MOSEN

Whanganui

Preferring elimination

I am not getting the "jab". I am not an anti-vaxxer.

Everyone has the right to decide what is best for themselves. I believe Jacinda Ardern's successful isolation and elimination strategy was the best way to protect New Zealand and myself from the virus.

This country is still mainly Covid free. That situation will change with Auckland being allowed to relax restrictions.

There is an opinion that the Government should not have let people back into NZ. Let me remind the critics that travellers were warned not to go overseas. However NZers have a right to return to their country in times of uncertainty and danger. The risk of distressed overseas NZers wanting to return has been handled very successfully under the circumstances, providing humans take responsibility for their actions.

Business is suffering but I suggest that everyone face reality. The world is in a different paradigm now and we will never go back to the "normal" we are used to. Supply chains are compromised, tourism except within NZ is very unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels and another world-wide financial crisis is looming. Economies and business must switch from a profit/growth at all costs agenda to a sustainable, everyone wins, mindset starting within our own country [abridged].

MONETTE ROBINSON

Whanganui

Soft as a marshmallow

Oh dear, dear, dear, this All Black team should play tiddlywinks, even then they would need to pick their opposition carefully.

Coach Ian Foster is as soft as a marshmallow and as inspirational as a turnip. I don't know where the word turnip came from but it seems appropriate.

He even has the gall to say he may only "consider" playing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck if he proves himself and he can find a position for him. He should be on his bended knees pleading for him to play.

Tuivasa- Sheck is the complete footballer with outstanding defence, dazzling speed and brilliant footwork and could make any rugby or rugby league team in the world.

I remember a few years ago writing a similar letter re Sonny Bill Williams and receiving a little flack. Perhaps rugby hierarchy can swallow its pride this time and find a spot for a potential World Cup winner.

GRAHAM LEWIS

Whanganui