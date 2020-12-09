Whanganui letters: Library vans 'a disaster'

A new Whanganui District Council Mercedes-Benz Sprinter library van outside the Davis Library. Photo / file

Library vans a disaster

As a keen user of the library bus, I was interested to see how the replacement vans would shape up.

They are supposed to offer more district outreach, better choice for drivers while replacing old equipment.

The old library bus was a remarkable affair, welcoming and spacious, it often had several people on board, sitting to read, standing to browse.

Multiple sections on display, all ages and tastes catered for in a continually changing compact collection.

The librarian had an issuing counter by the door.

I am sorry to report that the new vans are a disaster. I would be surprised if the council committee that bought these totally unsuitable vehicles are library users or ever set foot on the library bus.

Did they consult library experts?

Thinking a narrow slot with a tiny fold-down table at the end was some form of library facility is a sad joke.

The large decline in use is predictable.

PETER RUSSELL

Whanganui

Your letters

Prosecution of White Island pilot unfair

Pursing an action against the helicopter pilots who flew to Whakaari/White Island is bureaucratic rubber stamping.

This is like being at war and while people are dying, having a risk assessment on a course of action.

The pilots are intelligent people (maybe thrill seekers), but consider their achievements.

In Christchurch the building that killed over 100 people resulted in no [prosecution] against the designer and the building company.

Learn some lessons and toughen up.

This kind of bureaucratic action will result in a society that will destroy the initiative and drive of people who make things happen.

GEOFF FURBOROUGH

Hawera