Whanganui letters: Library vans 'a disaster'

A new Whanganui District Council Mercedes-Benz Sprinter library van outside the Davis Library. Photo / file
Whanganui Chronicle
Library vans a disaster
As a keen user of the library bus, I was interested to see how the replacement vans would shape up.
They are supposed to offer more district outreach, better choice fordrivers while replacing old equipment.
The old library bus was a remarkable affair, welcoming and spacious, it often had several people on board, sitting to read, standing to browse.
Multiple sections on display, all ages and tastes catered for in a continually changing compact collection.
The librarian had an issuing counter by the door.
I am sorry to report that the new vans are a disaster. I would be surprised if the council committee that bought these totally unsuitable vehicles are library users or ever set foot on the library bus.
Did they consult library experts?
Thinking a narrow slot with a tiny fold-down table at the end was some form of library facility is a sad joke.