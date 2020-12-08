Whanganui District Council sets climate change targets in draft strategy

Better public transport is a focus of Whanganui District Council's draft Climate Change Strategy. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's urban area must stay compact so less commuting is done and public transport can be more efficient, Whanganui District Council's draft Climate Change Strategy says.

The world views of iwi and the comments of farmers, youth and the general public have all fed into the draft strategy, which is out for public feedback until February 14.

The strategy could eventually put solar panels on council buildings and convert the council fleet to electric vehicles. The council's carbon footprint is to be assessed.

The first section of the document talks about climate in general, and what the council has done so far.

It sets the same goals as the Government - net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and a 30 per cent reduction by 2030. On the agriculture front it aims for a 24 to 47 per cent reduction of methane from animals by 2050, and a 10 per cent reduction by 2030.

The targets could be changed when more is known, the strategy says.

Whanganui residents emit 19.3 tonnes of greenhouse gas every year, according to a 2019 study. Most of it, 57 per cent, is from farming - predominantly methane from animals. Another 24 per cent is from petrol and diesel burned in transport, and the energy used in homes and businesses comprises 14 per cent of emissions.

Climate change is a critically important issue, mayor Hamish McDouall said. The council intends to appoint a climate change officer and nominate community climate change advisers.

Its strategy aims to both minimise the amount of climate change and adapt to whatever happens.

Measures include working with Horizons Regional Council for better public transport and providing more charging stations for electric vehicles. The council wants to encourage energy-efficient homes and find better ways to dispose of end-of-life buildings.

Building in flood-prone areas is to be avoided, or the buildings can have raised floor levels. Public spaces are to have less mown grass and more trees, which conserve carbon.

On the agriculture front, the council wants a sustainable district food plan and will look for ways to expand food production based on the changing climate.

The strategy says everyone will have to do their bit on climate change and the council will have a key role to provide leadership including education, promotion and advocacy

activities and working collaboratively with partners and key sectors.

The strategy is available on the council website, with hard copies at the council office and in Whanganui libraries. People can make submissions online via the council website, by email or on paper.