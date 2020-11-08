Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: The problem with improving NZ's rail system

4 minutes to read

Regional rail to get moving. The Green Party's transport plan includes extending passenger rail services from Wellington to Whanganui. Photo / File

Rob Rattenbury
By:

Rob Rattenbury is retired and lives in Whanganui. He recently published a book about his years with the police.

OPINION

As I have said before, the one thing I liked about the Labour/NZ First coalition and the support of the Green party was the common belief of all three parties in making the most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.