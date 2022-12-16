Amdram’s matinee performance of “Ken Ludwigs ‘Baskerville’ - A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” highly impressed one reader. Photo / Supplied

I had the privilege of attending Amdram’s matinee performance of “Ken Ludwigs ‘Baskerville’ - A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” on the afternoon of Sunday, December 4.

It was first-class entertainment; a wonderful comedic romp executed with expertise by its ensemble cast who were often obliged to enact several roles.

The deliberately retro sound effects written into this American play, which was itself adapted from the Conan Doyle novella, were also really well reproduced.

However, I was above all impressed with the acting talents of young Whanganui thespian, Heath McKenzie. He showed a lot of poise and a ferocious commitment to the physicality of his part of Dr Watson.

It is heartening to have been able to witness the arts flourishing in Whanganui and the emergence of young talent first-hand.

DR PERRY BAYER

Whanganui

More impressive performers

An afternoon of delightful entertainment by Melissa Tate, Olivia Reuters, and their team from Shirley McDouall School of Dance.

They performed Coppelia, with a variety of ballet, and dance on Sunday, December 4.

The dancers, the costumes, the graphic and artwork and the smiling faces were just such a treat.

Solo and group performances showed the hard work done by all!

What a great asset Melissa Tate, and her team are to Whanganui.

DAPHNE SWARTZ

Durie Hill

Govt decision correct

I agree with the Government’s decision not to hold a Commission of Enquiry into the Whakaari / White Island disaster.

Unlike Pike River, Erebus and the Kaimai air crash: all results of human error, the disaster on Whakaari will be dealt with by Health and Safety inquiries into tour operators.

Whakaari is a volcano. It erupted.

People were there at a time a volcanic island was displaying signs of doing what a volcano does.

What further answers are hoped for that would validate the huge cost of an independent public inquiry?

HANS MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Gonville