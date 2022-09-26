Laura Collins (top left) and the Back Porch Blues Band. Photo / Supplied



Laura Collins is bringing her Back Porch Blues Band to the St Johns Club on Sunday, October 2 when the Whanganui Jazz Club holds its monthly club night.

You could almost say that Laura and the boys are coming home, because the band has built up a strong following here in Whanganui and the performance is always a huge success.

For those of you who have yet to meet them and their infectious brand of blues, here is some information on the musicians:

The Back Porch boys are all journeymen who have played many juke joints in their time.

One of those talents is Wayne Mason, a well-known Kiwi songwriter in his other life, also one hell of a stonkin' boogie blues piano player. So look out for 'Mad Professor' style wild solos with a wonderful sense of abandon.

John O'Connor on guitar has worked with many of New Zealand's well-known musicians and is considered one of New Zealand's guitar legends. He has played and recorded with many artists including the NZSO, Kiri Te Kanawa, Mark Williams, Ron Goodwin, BB King, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley.

In the engine room George Barris (long time NZ player, of early fame in the band 'Highway') on mellow upright bass and Pete Cogswell on Back Porch drums.

I got hold of Laura last week and asked her to write a few words.

Here they are; "Covid has certainly been disruptive for the band. We cancelled more gigs than we played in 2021 and Omicron put us out of action through until July in 2022. But we're back out and 'cranking the machine' now.

"We've just played the Manawatū Blues, Roots and Groove Festival and in November we head to a new Auckland Blues Festival. It's wonderful to be back out with a 'live' audience and sharing a whole lot of heart and laughs, in these crazy times I think we need some of both.

"Can't wait to see you Whanganui xx."

The Details

What: Back Porch Blues Band at Whanganui Jazz Club

When: Sunday, October 2. The doors open at 5.30 for drinks, meals and snacks and the music starts at 6.30.

Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St.

Tickets: General admission is $25, and Jazz Club members pay $15. Memberships are available at the door.