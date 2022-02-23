Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Hospital speed bumps pose problems for volunteer drivers

3 minutes to read
Meals on Wheels volunteers go through Gate 2 five days a week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Meals on Wheels volunteers go through Gate 2 five days a week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Regular users of a Whanganui Hospital driveway say recently-installed speed bumps are too hard on their cars and bodies - with one volunteer quitting his role because of them.

Age Concern Whanganui holds the contract

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.