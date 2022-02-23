Autumn Hoskyn's award-winning design. Photo / Supplied

Jax Hair Studio in Whanganui had multiple reasons to celebrate over the weekend.

Owner Jacqui Broughton, along with apprentices Tara-Marie Butters and Autumn Hoskyn, picked up prizes at the New Zealand Hair, Barber and Beauty Industry Awards, held virtually on Sunday.

Broughton took out the senior category in the Patrick Cameron Instagram Challenge, and Hoskyn and Butters were first and second respectively in the next generation category for the same award.

They had known they were finalists since last October, with the event originally scheduled to take place the following month.

The awards recognise the best business, training and creative talent in New Zealand's hair, beauty and barbering industries.

The Jax team gathered at Broughton's house to watch the awards on Sunday night.

All entries were made photographically, which had been the case for the last few years, Broughton said.

Jax Hair Studio owner Jacqui Broughton. Photo / Supplied

"For our category, you could only take the photo on your mobile device and upload it to Instagram.

"The theme was 'Aotearoa - New Zealand', so we had to come up with a style that represented that for us."

Cameron, a world-renowned long hair expert, allowed only one shot to reflect the entrant's statement, with no digital enhancement.

Professional development throughout the year helped when it came time to enter, Broughton said.

"A lot of our creations are derived from all that training we do. There is a lot of research, and generally, there are a few different practices involved.

"We do trend mapping, and see what is current around the place. There are also the people you follow and aspire to."

Broughton, who also teaches at UCOL, said their awards were a good way to show a "current profile" in the industry, and for her students to know they were getting an up-to-date education.

Butters was also a finalist for the Jasmine McBeth Memorial Scholarship, which acknowledged an apprentice's dedication and commitment.

As winners in their categories, Broughton and Hoskyn won a trophy and training day with Patrick Cameron.

Jacqui Broughton's entry won the senior category of the Patrick Cameron Instagram Challenge. Photo / Supplied

It wasn't just Jax that flew the flag for Whanganui.

Allison Murray-Travers (Hair Technique) won the Industry Assessor of the Year award, Brandon Brewer (Monaghans Barbershop) was a finalist for Barbering Apprentice of the Year, and Protégé Hairdressing was a finalist for New Zealand Hair Salon of the Year.

Murray-Travers has been an industry assessor for more than 30 years.

That role involves assessing apprentices when they are gaining national certificates from the New Zealand Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation (HITO).

"This is the first time I've actually entered. It was during lockdown last August that I decided to do it when I had some time on my hands," Murray-Travers said.

"I'm stoked, absolutely stoked."

It was great to see other members of Whanganui's industry up for awards as well, Murray-Travers said.

"It's more about them than it is about me, that's for sure."