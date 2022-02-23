Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui hair stylists win big at national industry awards

3 minutes to read
Autumn Hoskyn's award-winning design. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Jax Hair Studio in Whanganui had multiple reasons to celebrate over the weekend.

Owner Jacqui Broughton, along with apprentices Tara-Marie Butters and Autumn Hoskyn, picked up prizes at the New Zealand Hair, Barber and Beauty

