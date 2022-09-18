Whanganui Hospital reshuffles appointments ahead of public holiday

Two surgeries at Te Whatu Ora Whanganui have had to be rescheduled due to the public holiday established to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two surgeries and more than 100 outpatient appointments at Whanganui Hospital have been rescheduled to accommodate next Monday's Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday.

Hospitals across New Zealand have had to reschedule operations and reorganise theatre schedules due to the announcement of the one-off public holiday.

Katherine Fraser-Chapple, chief operating officer of Te Whatu Ora Whanganui, said the two surgeries had been rebooked for another date, while 108 outpatient appointments had also been rescheduled.

Fraser-Chapple said staff were working with those affected, and that the mourning holiday would be treated like any other public holiday for Te Whatu Ora, with rostered staff working as usual.

She said there was no indication the public holiday would exacerbate the backlog of surgeries for Whanganui.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui had not had to reschedule any major or cancer-related surgeries for the holiday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the holiday would allow people to pay their respects, and for communities around the country to come together and pay tribute with local events.

The decision to hold a one-off public holiday is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, Ardern said.