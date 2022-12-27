Whanganui holiday park visitors basking in the sunshine

The Johnson family enjoy their regular summertime pursuits at Lakelands Holiday Park in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The Johnson family from Palmerston North is pleased to be in their happy summer place at Lakelands Holiday Park this year.

“We have been coming here for 13 years now,” Helen Johnson said.

“Usually we set up before Christmas but we were a bit later because of the damp weather this year. Some of us arrived on Christmas Day and others came on Boxing Day.”

Their campsite beside Whanganui’s Lake Wiritoa allows for close access to the lake, the camp facilities, and cycling tracks.

Three generations of the extended family gather beside the lake every year and grandchildren who first came to Lakelands as babies look forward to the annual two-week stay.

“I like paddling on the lake in the canoes and riding my bike on the tracks through the trees,” Maddison Isaac, 12, said.

“You always know where everyone is and all the things you want to do are close by.”

Mum Miranda Isaac said it was great to be able to relax in a deck chair with a good book, family around, and plenty of healthy activities for the children on site.

Jack and Maddison Isaac look forward to cycling through the forest at Lakelands every summer.

Lakelands owner Jackie Dowman said it was great to see the regulars returning and welcome visitors coming from overseas.

“I had a booking from an international guest this morning,” she said.

“They were about to disembark from the Cook Strait Ferry and someone had recommended us to them.”

Dowman said things had been going well throughout the year and she had already taken bookings for coming Whanganui events.

“Almost all are cabins are already booked out for the Masters Games in February,” said Dowman.

“We’re really pleased about the outlook for summer.”

Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park Beach Bruce Taylor said the campgrounds were almost at capacity and Sea Dogs Galley, the cafe that opened at the park last year was also doing well.

“We are thrilled with how well things are going as we were a bit anxious that the ground would be wet after all the rain we’ve had,” he said.

“But we now have perfect conditions for a beachside holiday and we have lots of happy campers pouring in.”

Taylor said around 30 per cent of guests at the park were international visitors and lots of Kiwi campers were regulars, as well as some first-time visitors from around Aotearoa.