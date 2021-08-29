Whanganui Heritage Month looks to the future

Due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 alert levels, Whanganui Heritage Month has been postponed until October 2022. Photo / Tramways Trust

Due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 alert levels, Whanganui Heritage Month has been postponed until October 2022. Photo / Tramways Trust

After months of work and intense organisation, Heritage Month will not be going ahead.

The trust has announced that Whanganui Heritage Month 2021 has been postponed from September 2021 until October 2022 due to the uncertainty and restrictions of the latest Covid outbreak.

Thanks go to naming rights sponsor Ray White Whanganui, major sponsors WDC, PYTHON Fixings and Whanganui Garden Services, Kiwiwebs, Downer and Tranzit. Continuing grant support from Whanganui & Partners, Four Regions Trust and Whanganui Community Foundation made the event possible every year.

"Our event co-ordinator Ann Petherick has done an incredible job and organised a line-up of exciting events including our first ever heritage parade and park-up which was to include horse drawn carriages, cycles and vintage cars. This year's transport theme will be rescheduled in October 2022," says Heritage Trustee and Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig.

"A varied programme of 35 events and an extensive advertising campaign have had to be cancelled at short notice. Some events may continue if alert levels reduce later in September, but most cannot occur until level 1 is reached."

"The Event Guide, posters, billboards, Victoria Ave banner and Facebook and website have all been promoting this wonderful series of events. Articles have already appeared in local newspapers, Heritage New Zealand's national online magazine and Air Chats are due to run a feature in their upcoming magazine," says Ann Petherick.

"Up to this point, all our marketing and promotion has been on track to launch Heritage Month with a flourish on September 4. We had extensive regional advertising booked and our accommodation providers already had bookings from as far afield as Auckland. Nearly 10,000 event guides are already in circulation and our Facebook boosts have been receiving incredible support," says Ann.

"Unfortunately due to the current Covid outbreak we've had to reconsider our event. We have discussed the future with as many stakeholders as possible and overwhelmingly they support a postponement of Heritage Month 2021. Most events cannot go ahead unless we are at level 1, and that is unlikely given the seriousness of the current Delta outbreak."

"After careful consideration, our decision is to postpone Heritage Month until October 2022. This will be a permanent move to October for Heritage Month which will allow our unique riverboats and other key attractions to take part," says Helen Craig.

"It is not practical to just transplant the existing 35 events to another month, due to the uncertainty of Covid, other commitments by our event organisers and funding requirements."

The trust will continue to support event holders via Facebook posts to promote any event if Covid levels allow. Sharing photos and stories extensively to well-developed audiences online throughout New Zealand is proving very effective in building Whanganui's reputation as a heritage city well worth the visit, says Helen.

Ann Petherick says she has got over her disappointment and is now busy cancelling everything, from individual events to letting the council know that she no longer requires a road closure for the parade.

"All the work we've done has to be undone," she says. "Thank goodness for Zoom!

"There have been so many people doing so much to help with all of this. I feel so indebted to them."

She singled out Bob Walker, Ned Tapa and Nigel Jones, for example, who had been working on various aspects of Heritage Month as a favour.

"People have been amazing."

Ann says so many people have put their hands up to help in all sorts of capacities.

"It's just incredible the number of people who were so wonderful when I talked to them. I'm hoping to get them all back on board for next year."