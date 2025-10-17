If kept, the buildings still had to be fit for purpose for a potential tenant, and that could require strengthening, he said.
“Te Oranganui have been in our district for a long time, and they’ll continue to be in our district for a long time.
“They’re an innovative, progressive and proactive organisation that makes a difference.
“It’s appropriate they have a long-term lease to continue to cement their position.”
In a statement, council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan said workshops had been held with key stakeholders about how the site’s history could be recognised as part of the development, including reusing materials.
“We’ll be reconnecting with the working group in the new year to continue that conversation, and will also engage with the new council around the insights and outcomes of those workshops,” O’Hagan said.
In June, the Whanganui Heritage Trust started a petition to save the buildings, with co-chair Mary-Ann Ewing saying the council had an obligation to exhaust other possibilities before making a decision.
Walsh-Tapiata said she hoped construction of the first stage would begin next year, with staff moving in by 2027.
“We’ve participated in the community consultation the council ran, with the Whanganui Heritage Trust in particular.
“Basically, we’ve got to a position where we want to find ways to work together.
“I would say that to the community as well – we want to find ways they can see how this new initiative will benefit us all.”
The council said the St George’s administration block, built in the early 2000s, and the buildings currently filled by an early childhood centre, would stay put.
