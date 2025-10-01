Whanganui Deputy Mayor and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust co-chair Helen Craig says instead of fully strengthening, some building owners on Victoria Ave will only have to secure their parapets. Photo / Olivia Reid
The removal of New Building Standard ratings would more than halve estimated remediation costs in Whanganui.
Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced the proposed change on Monday, saying the current system had ”proven too broad and inconsistent".
“A building’s overall risk status is determined by its weakest part, meaningeven a small defect can result in an entire building being classified as earthquake-prone,” he said.
“The new earthquake-prone building [EPB] system will capture only buildings that pose a genuine risk to human life in medium and high seismic zones.”
“Instead of having to fully strengthen, all they’ll have to do now is secure their parapets. It’s a quick and easy job - $3000 and they’re probably done.”
Larger heritage buildings in Whanganui, such as those anchoring the corners of Victoria Ave, would still need strengthening, she said.
“We’ll have to see how the legislation plays out but it won’t be quite so straightforward.”
In a statement, Whanganui MP Carl Bates said there were 27 EPBs in Whanganui, with an estimated remediation cost of $46 million.
Removing the NBS ratings would bring that down by $24m, he said.
“Under the new rules, only four buildings will require total remediation, with the remaining 23 only requiring owners to secure the facade before the building can be removed from the earthquake-prone register.”
A Government spokesperson said the estimated figures for Whanganui came from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), using modelling conducted by engineering consultancy Beca.
The current EPB system was introduced in 2017 following recommendations from the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission.
Craig said insurers and banks were reluctant to insure or mortgage properties with less than 34% NBS but they would have to “change their attitude”.
“The legislation and their response to it are two different things, and I don’t know how they’re going to react.
“The market will adapt, it will change, but we’re not quite sure how.”
Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said half the buildings on Marton’s main street were earthquake-prone.
“Something had to happen in this space,” he said.
“There are a huge number of buildings in our district and throughout New Zealand that are being left to rot because people can’t afford the cost of bringing everything up to code.
“Local councils will have the authority to grant extensions to remediation deadlines of up to 15 years, giving building owners time to secure funding, plan and carry out any major work still required.“
