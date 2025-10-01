Currently, any properties less than 34% of the NBS are in that category and must be strengthened or demolished within a certain timeframe.

Whanganui Deputy Mayor and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust co-chair Helen Craig said removing the rating would be “a huge relief” for building owners.

“If you look at [Victoria] Avenue, they are all two-storey,” she said.

“Instead of having to fully strengthen, all they’ll have to do now is secure their parapets. It’s a quick and easy job - $3000 and they’re probably done.”

Larger heritage buildings in Whanganui, such as those anchoring the corners of Victoria Ave, would still need strengthening, she said.

“We’ll have to see how the legislation plays out but it won’t be quite so straightforward.”

In a statement, Whanganui MP Carl Bates said there were 27 EPBs in Whanganui, with an estimated remediation cost of $46 million.

Removing the NBS ratings would bring that down by $24m, he said.

“Under the new rules, only four buildings will require total remediation, with the remaining 23 only requiring owners to secure the facade before the building can be removed from the earthquake-prone register.”

A Government spokesperson said the estimated figures for Whanganui came from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), using modelling conducted by engineering consultancy Beca.

The current EPB system was introduced in 2017 following recommendations from the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission.

Craig said insurers and banks were reluctant to insure or mortgage properties with less than 34% NBS but they would have to “change their attitude”.

“The legislation and their response to it are two different things, and I don’t know how they’re going to react.

“Building owners aren’t totally out of the woods.

“The market will adapt, it will change, but we’re not quite sure how.”

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said half the buildings on Marton’s main street were earthquake-prone.

“Something had to happen in this space,” he said.

“There are a huge number of buildings in our district and throughout New Zealand that are being left to rot because people can’t afford the cost of bringing everything up to code.

“Local councils will have the authority to grant extensions to remediation deadlines of up to 15 years, giving building owners time to secure funding, plan and carry out any major work still required.“

Structural engineer Dr Dmytro Dizhur, who strengthened and renovated the Johnston & Co building on Taupō Quay, said he had been fielding a lot of phone calls since Penk’s announcement.

“Obviously, this is a hot topic amongst the engineering community and the clients we work with,” he said.

“I have spoken to a number of colleagues who have clients cancelling works or reports.”

Collectively, engineers would provide feedback to the Government’s proposals, he said.

“From a scientific point of view, earthquakes don’t read policy or the political flavours of the time. Tectonic plates have been moving for millions of years and they will continue moving.

“The risk and hazards haven’t changed.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said removing the NBS ratings would lower repairs and demolition costs for property owners.

“Also, there are better prospects for preserving local heritage. I think that’s the most important one. It’s a point of difference and part of our identity,” he said.

Dizhur said while the current system needed some improvement, he was not sure scrapping the NBS rating was “the way to go”.

He inspected all 650 brick buildings in Christchurch after the city was devastated by the 2011 earthquake.

“It has been 14 years since Christchurch and nine years since Kaikōura. Perceptions change but the risk is still there.

“My network has been deeply involved in making New Zealand buildings safer over the last decade or more, and the current proposal seems a little too drastic.”

Craig was a heritage representative on a steering group that gave feedback on the Government’s report and recommendations.

Other group members included engineers, body corporate managers, property developers and investors, and Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen, she said.

“MBIE had really good funding to get top-notch reports done from experts in their field so those recommendations could be really well informed.

“It was based on the best knowledge we have at the moment, including earthquake risk.”

She said there would now be a six-month public consultation period.

“They will fine-tune the legislation, and, hopefully, by the middle or end of next year, it’s effective.”

