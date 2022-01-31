Whanganui Happenings

A partial image of Soft Like Bread, a large acrylic-on-board painting by Jamie Mackman, in her show The Breakfast Club, now on at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

GREEN DRINKS

What: This is an informal session with Hadi Gurton about composting, worm farming and biochar. Bring gumboots and gardening gloves if you don't want to get your hands dirty. Pot-luck picnic: BYO everything plus a chair. All are welcome at Green Drinks and entry is FREE. Come along to meet other environmentally/sustainably minded individuals, business people and organisations.

When: Tuesday, February 8, from 5.30pm.

Details: Email whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com by noon on Tuesday, February 8, for information on how to find the venue.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING – BEGINNERS COURSE FOR ADULTS

What: Introduction to dancing, with warmup and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, February 21, from 8pm-9pm for eight weeks, including a social dance on the final night.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave, Whanganui.

Details: $50 for eight-week course. Vaccine pass required. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344 1336

ON NOW

■ As per Whanganui District Council guidelines and to help ensure a healthy and safe environment for our visitors and staff, the Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay. Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the gallery.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Star Gossage: He Tangata the People. Star Gossage's (Ngati Wai, Ngati Ruanui) paintings emerge from her wahine (female) centred world. They express how people are interconnected; inseparable from wairua, whenua, whakapapa and whanau (spirit, land, ancestry and family).

When: Till February 6

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Jamie Mackman's fabulous The Breakfast Club in A Gallery, and in Gallery 85 our annual January exhibition of works from the stock room (and a few new works may have snuck in as well). Both exhibitions conclude this Sunday.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Please note, vaccine passes are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre complex. This includes the galleries, cafe and common areas.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders: A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till February 20

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506

What: My Choice February 2022. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The February 2022 My Choice has been selected by Sarjeant Gallery administrative assistant Hannah Houshangi and is available to view until February 28.

REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so please check before attending.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Ring secretary Yvonne 0279442166

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Every Saturday, 8.30am to evening.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: Inquiries phone 021943799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. Calming, letting go - we wake up! We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge. Koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime noon to 12.30pm

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of you that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.